Omokri reveals five things that must occur before ritual killings can stop

Following the scourge of ritual killings ravaging the nation, popular Nigerian Table Shaker Reno Omokri has outlined five things that must occur before the evil trend can end.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide who bemoaned the deteriorating moral decadence, outlined the following:

Parents must stop having children as a form of pension for old age. In-laws must stop seeing their daughter’s husband as an income source. Nigerian women must stop being transactional in relationships, and seeing it as an entitlement to financial maintenance. Ethnic nationalities that demand huge bride price must remove such repugnant aspects of their culture. Nigerians should stop spending big on weddings and funerals and start spending big on education and investment.

He added that “If these five things don’t stop, yahoo and rituals won’t stop! Yes, we have a hopeless government, but most moral decadence in Nigeria us not caused by the Buhari regime. It is caused by our culture.”