By Francis Francis

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has knocked those who believe that the candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi will defeat others to emerge the nation’s leader.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide who is self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, said those who have such believe are worse than a child who beliefs in Santa Claus.

He wrote:

You believe that Obi, who has never won any election in his home state of Anambra since 2014, will win the 2023 Presidential election. You believe that Obi, who is one Nigeria’s biggest beer merchants, will win in core Northern states? You also think that an Obi, who defended IPOB on national TV on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and who validated ESN on Monday, November 21, 2022, will get votes from those who believe in Nigeria’s unity. If you do, you are worse than a child who believes in Santa Claus!