Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has again questioned Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s source of wealth.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide who is a self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor said if Tinubu cannot prove the source of his wealth, it means he is a drug bandit.

He wrote:

That Bola Tinubu is stinking rich is obvious. But what is not obvious is how he became so wealthy. What businesses does he have? He does not have a school. He does not own a hotel that he declared as his property. He denies ownership of Aphabeta, and the Lekki Concession Company. The Nation and TVC are barely breaking even. He is not featured on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s list of high profile importers. So where is his money coming from?

The boast he made about making millions from Mobil has been exposed as a lie, because Mobil Oil Corporation (now known as ExxonMobil) told the FBI in court documents from 1992 that Tinubu’s monthly salary was just $2400. And Tinubu resigned from Mobil in 1992, after his drug forfeiture plea bargain with the US Department of Justice, to contest election as the Senator representing Lagos West.

We know how much Tinubu gets as pension from the Lagos State Government. It cannot justify the lifestyle he is living. Records from the Corporate Affairs Commission do not show him to be a significant business owner. So, where did the money from the bullion vans emanate from?

Right there we have another obvious red flag. Being rich without a known source of income is one of the hallmarks of drug cartels. And we know for a fact that Bola Tinubu was a member of a white heroin drug cartel as of 1992. And if he cannot prove the source of his wealth then there is every reason to believe he never left that cartel!