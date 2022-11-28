Islamic human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has described ‘Juju Lawyer’, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, as a confusionist. MURIC was reacting to the ‘Juju lawyer’s’ allegation that the organisation does not exist in law (https://newsbreak.ng/muric-is-a-nonentity-at-law-juju-lawyer-fires-muslim-grp-over-rccg-row/amp/).

MURIC’s reaction came on Sunday, 27th November, 2022 through its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads:

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Juju lawyer’, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo yesterday referred to our organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), as ‘nonexistent at law’ and the director of MURIC an ‘illiterate professor’. Omirhobo’s statement is infantile, misleading, laughable and ludicrous. The attention-seeking Omirhobo himself is a confusionist.

“We were tempted ab initio not to dignify his verbal halitosis with a response but for the need to put the records straight. Contrary to his claim that our organisation is not registered, we affirm clearly, emphatically and categorically that we are registered. In actual fact we have been registered since February 2011 with registration number IT 43397. This is verifiable.

“We put it to Omirhobo that his latest vitriolic vituperations are manifestations of wound-licking, wishful-thinking and day-dreaming. The same ‘Juju lawyer’ who claimed that we were not registered admitted at the end of his diatribe that we are registered. But he added that we are registered as ‘MURICA’ and not MURIC.

“If William Shakespeare can ask ‘What’s in a name? We dare ask Omirhobo ‘What’s in an acronym?’ Our learned friend finds it convenient to forget that acronyms are picked and used as convenient by organisations. What is important is that we are registered in our full name, Muslim Rights Concern Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

“MURIC affirms that Omirhobo is a mere distraction and he has failed in his bid to throw spanner in the works. His reference to the director of MURIC as an ‘illiterate professor’ is the greatest joke of the century. This lawyer is full of himself, self-righteous and impulsively arrogant.

“If not for arrogance, how can a lawyer attempt to question the judgement of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land and repository of our font et origo? How can a lawyer denigrate the lawyers’ robe by combining it with a juju priest attire? How can a lawyer disparage the highest court in the land by appearing in its most hallowed chamber in such ridiculous attire? It is a comedy of errors!

“Indubitably, this is infra dignitatem. The noble judges of the Supreme Court deserve better treatment, particularly from a lawyer who should know better. Law abiding citizens treat judges with respect. In particular, our organization holds lawyers and judges in the highest esteem. Only Barrister Omirhobo behaves as if he practices law on planet Mars. He is in dire need of wise counselling.

“Omirhobo called the director of MURIC an ‘illiterate professor’. This lawyer is living in self-delusion. How can an ‘illiterate professor’ make a learned lawyer run from pillar to post? Why is Omirhobo having sleepless nights because of MURIC? It will be the worst tragedy to hit the bench if this man ever becomes a judge anywhere in Nigeria.”