There is no telling the level of damage that the protracted insecurity has done to the nation. It is also very difficult measuring the debilitating state of hopelessness that pervades the land. Talking, or is it, writing on how these marauders have succeeded in stunting the development of the nation, can be frustrating especially when you realize that these problems are capable of being stopped by our security forces, but because of the lack of political will by the political class to do what is required dispassionately.

On October 1, the remains of a Nigerian Hotelier who was kidnapped in July this year and killed by bandits and flown to the U.S. were buried in America.

The late United States of America-based hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi, was abducted in his hometown, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Olugbenga and a worker at his hotel, Rachael Opadele, were abducted by gunmen on July 29, 2022 at the hotel located in Abaa area of Ogbomoso and were killed by their abductors on August 3.

Olugbenga, a US citizen, was said to be living in Maryland, US, and decided to invest in the hospitality business in his hometown, Ogbomoso.

Perhaps, harkening to the call to come and invest in Nigeria, the poor Olugbenga came home, built and opened the hotel in December 2021. Now he is stone-dead and buried because he felt the urge to come back home and join in building the nation’s economy. More worrisome was the fact that Olugbenga was killed even after N5 million had been paid to the kidnappers as ransom.

Again, Opadele, a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), was unfortunate to have encountered her untimely death because if the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities had not happened she would have been alive today. She was working at the hotel in order to occupy herself and perhaps support her family.

It was also reported that the motorcyclist who carried the man who went to pay the ransom in the bush was also killed.

The motorcyclist was shot dead in anger, while the ransom carrier was reportedly taken to the hospital.

Granted that no society is completely crime-free, what is peculiar with our situation is that most of the time, these felons escape and are never arrested. If previous experiences are anything to go by, we can most certainly say these deaths would only end up growing the ever-increasing statistics of the nation’s cases of unresolved murders.

Is it not unfortunate that Olugbenga, a Nigerian by birth, was taken to the US for burial? I am sure that nothing but the circumstances of his death may have informed the decision to bury him far away from his motherland. It is quite unfortunate.

For how long are we going to be held hostage by a ragtag group of miscreants? Are we not bothered that this unfortunate case and many others that have happened in the past would only further worsen the sliding fortunes of the nation? As we speak a lot of Nigerians in the diaspora are not too keen on returning home.

Recently, a friend arrived in Lagos from abroad and was too scared to move out of his hotel throughout the duration of his stay. Not even the assurances by acquaintances that Lagos is relatively safe could persuade him.

The Northern parts of the country have become no go areas for even Nigerians not to mention foreigners. How do we hope to build the economy under such a hostile environment? The South East, South South and South West are also not safe for travelers. Foreigners and returning Nigerians are prime targets for ransom-seeking kidnappers.

Our farmers have since deserted their farmlands and the growing cases of hunger and deprivation among Nigerians are telltale effects of this. One indisputable fact is that most of these killings and kidnapping are perpetrated by killer-herders and the fact that they enjoy the sympathy of some of the powers that be, has only further emboldened them to do more knowing that they can get away with their atrocities.

In this mix, also, is the fact that our youths are daily fleeing from the nation at the slightest of opportunities. The new wave of jappa syndrome has become so worrisome that virtually all our youths are seeking ways of jetting out. Our banks are daily being deprived of skilled technology staff as they are quitting and relocating abroad. The cases of our doctors and nurses are legendary.

Granted that the nation is not immune from global economic recession, but are we also blaming our inability to prosecute crime and criminality without sentiments on Russian invasion of Ukraine? Are we also blaming the heartless looting of public resources and the rot in public institutions on global economic recession? If the increasing prices of bread is as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, what about that of yams, potatoes, tomatoes etc?

Truth is our youths are giving up on the nation and the ability of the government to provide the required conducive environment for them to thrive. We must begin to change this narrative. The increasing rate of depression and suicide in the land are testimonials to the hopelessness that face Nigerians.

The World Health Organisation had revealed that Nigeria has the highest suicidal rate among African countries with over 17, 000 lives lost to suicide in a year.

In 2022 alone, there have been multiple reports of suicides in Nigeria. Investigations have shown that there has been an upsurge in suicide, especially among young people in 24 months. Reports reviewed by Sunday PUNCH showed that no fewer than 74 persons died by suicide within the period under review.

Reacting, a senior lecturer, Department of Psychology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, Dr Johnbosco Chukworji, said the economic situation in the country has pushed a lot of youths below the poverty line.

According to him, this has made many youths confused and depressed, noting that these feelings may culminate in suicidal thoughts if not handled properly.

“The economy of the country is a major factor. There is poverty in the land and this has caused a lot of people to be confused about life. Sadness, which may compound into depression, is the case if left uncontrolled.”

Recently, a colleague reported how a young lady friend of his who had been complaining of being frustrated took her life and he was feeling guilty that he could not do anything to help her.

It is this growing lack of opportunities in the country that continue to fuel the desire by our youths to relocate abroad or eventually committing suicide. How we hope to arrest this remains to be seen, especially given our tendency to resort to ethnic, political and clannish routes to addressing existential national issues.

Olugbenga and Opadele must not die in vain. Their killers must be brought to justice no matter what part of the country they are from or what language they speak or the faith they profess.