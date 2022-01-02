The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, is dead.

It was gathered that the Yoruba traditional ruler joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Oba was aged 93-years-old.

Adetunji ascended the throne in March 2016 following the demise of his predecessor Samuel Odulana Odungade.

Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadan land

Oba Adetunji, who was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan, was a successful businessman.