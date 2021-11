The 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and his wife, Olori Ivie Emiko are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

This development was contained in a post made by Olori in a post on Instagram.

Sharing their photos, she wrote “To many more fruitful years with you. To years of joy, laughter and love. To years of grace, passion and intimacy. Enabled by the Lord. Enacted by the Spirit. Ordained by the Father. Happy wedding anniversary my king.”