Stakeholders in the field have asked for additional investment to gradually transform the movement into an economic force that has the ability to revive the economy as the annual Olokun festival is celebrated in the western region and Edo State.

They contended that advancing the Yoruba culture in Africa ought to have an effect on the way the group views life, giving them an advantage over people from other hemispheres.

The topic for this year’s Olokun Festival, “The Role of African Culture in the Promotion and Development of Young Africans,” which is scheduled to take place on August 26 and 27, was chosen by the festival’s organizer, Ambassador Yeye Lara Fashola, during a press conference.

She claimed that if culture is properly utilized, it will raise Nigeria’s and Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

She often emphasized the need to educate the kids so they can benefit from the continent’s vibrant cultural diversity and grow economically.

She asserted, “Promoting our culture in Africa should have an effect on the way we perceive life; this offers us a competitive advantage over other continents. In contrast to this assertion, however, foreign cultures are increasingly influencing food, languages, entertainment, and fashion in our country.

“Promoting Yoruba culture through the Olokun festival has come to mend the gap by showcasing our culture in the best way possible with our local cuisine, music, fashion, folklore and others.”

Nigeria’s country representative for the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), John Oba, urged the public, corporate sector, and institutions to support and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural history, arguing that doing so may help the country’s economy recover.

Without culture, he claimed, there would be no tourists. He bemoaned the fact that the majority of young people are rapidly eschewing Yoruba culture in favor of a wholly western one.

He described culture as Nigeria’s identity and advocated for young people to embrace it. He repeatedly emphasized the need to revive this history in a way that is conducive to the economy, claiming that its system of government is distinctive.

“We should work hard to uphold our culture. We are unique with wonderful culture across Africa, we need to bring that back. Most of the ewi and oriki are fading away. We have to bring it back and preserve it so that we will not lose our identity. It must not be eroded.”

Suwardy Abd Shukur, Assistant Trade Commissioner at the Malaysian High Commission, praised the bilateral ties between the two nations and expressed appreciation for Nigerian customs and culture.

Currently, he claimed, nearly 400,000 Africans, each showcasing their rich cultural history, live in Malaysia.

Quadri-Adu Kehinde, the representative of Nigeria at the AU, stated that the country’s rich legacy holds great potential for development.

He emphasized the need to preserve culture and urged young people to embrace their rich past, which is full with advantages. Kehinde, who praised Yoruba culture, claimed that it included elements of design and gastronomy, among other things.