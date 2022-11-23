Olivier Giroud’s brace last night against Australia helped him equal Thierry Henry’s 51 goals record as France’s top scorer. Giroud hit a brace during France’s triumph over Australia in their first game of Group D. Giroud who didn’t score a goal during the 2018 World Cup edition in Russia, despite featuring in all games for France, is on the verge of becoming France’s leading goal poacher with just one goal away.

Didier Deschamps’s men were down as early as the 9th minute via Goodwin’s goal for Australia. A few minutes later, Adrian Rabiot grabbed an equalizer for France. Five minutes ahead, Oliver Giroud set the French side for the lead, with his goal coming via Rabiots assist. Giroud went on to score his second goal in the 71st minute, which had come three minutes after Mbappé had scored.

Regardless of missing 6 key players to injury with Hernandez not playing full-time last night, the French national team looks spirited, winning 4-1 against their opponent.

Giroud has now scored the most goal (2) in the first game of the FIFA World Cup along with Mehdi Teremi of Iran, Bukayo Saka of England, and Valencia Enner of Ecuador.