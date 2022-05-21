Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates lose CAF Confederation final to RS Barkene in Uyo

The CAF Confederation final held in Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom was decided by penalty shoot out following a barren draw at full time and 1-1 after extra time last night. RS Berkane of Morocco clinched the trophy for the second time in their history over South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Certainly, not the game plan for Orlando Pirates, who have now lost 9 out of their last 11 finals. They were stunned again last night at the Nest of Champions. Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah played full time in the game for the pirates. The former Akwa United defender expressed the agony of losing the final at his former turf.

The game lingered into penalties after 120 minutes played last night. The game ended at a barren draw after full time and a 1-1 scoreline after extra minutes. Berkane defender Youssef El Fahli scored the first goal of the encounter at exactly 97 minutes. Thembinkosi Lorch levelled the game at 1-1 just 3 minutes before the final whistle. Thembinkosi Lorch missed Pirate’s second spot-kick, which helped Berkane win the trophy after they scored all five penalties.

In the South African league, Mamelodi Sundown has already been declared champions for the 2021-22 season. Orlando Pirates with 7th place as its stand doesn’t have the opportunity to return to the CAF competition next season.

