Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has revealed the condition that can make Nigerian Politicians to stop stealing the nation’s wealth.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai stated that the deep rooted culture of stealing among the politicians is being maintained because they spend a lot to buy votes during election and would need to recover their investments after winning elections.

Ossai wrote:

Politicians will keep stealing if we continue collecting money before voting.

Are you not aware that some of the politicians borrow money during elections to buy votes and after elections they need to pay back?

Truth be told, If we as citizens don’t want some of the politicians to continue stealing then we must stop selling our votes .

Most times , Politicians plans collecting the money they spent in buying votes during elections from the masses before embarking on meaningful projects.

Other times , they will wait for second term before doing anything tangible while they recover money they spent buying votes during elections.

If we must stop crying then we must stop selling our votes during elections.

Say no to selling of votes.