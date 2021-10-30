Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, has berated Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, Liquorose over a transparent dress she wore to an event.

While condemning the act in a post on Facebook, Ossai expressed deep concern over the growing rate of moral decadence.

The governor’s Aide who didn’t mention the former housemate directly in his post, however, cautioned Liquorose that she doesn’t need to dress like Rihanna to trend.

He wrote:

You don’t need to imitate Rihanna to trend.

You dress indecently to a show and you expect people with Brains to clap for you.

What is even wrong with all these small celebrities.?

You that just entered #BBN yesterday is dressing naked to a show.

Nakedness that used to be our pride is now fully displayed like Garri in the market square

What point do you want to prove ?

Of what use is dressing naked to a show?

We really need to condemn what is wrong at all times irrespective of our relationship with those involved in doing what is wrong.

We are gradually losing our culture of morality.

Years ago, we used to be afraid of misbehaving because of our parents, aunties, uncles, Pastors , Bishops, Teachers and the society at large, but today we have lost our sense of reasoning because of majority of our youths or people clapping for what is wrong.

We must say no to indecent dressing.

What is wrong is wrong and we must speak out.