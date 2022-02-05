Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has charged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of humility, honesty, diligence and integrity in the discharge of their duties for enhanced productivity.

Okowa gave the charge during the Funeral Service of Late Chief Isaac Jemide, on Friday, at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, in Warri.

He said the late Jemide was a courageous man who spoke truth to power at all times, adding that his type was the kind of people that can shape the nation and the community.

He urged the children and Nigerians to emulate the virtues of humility, courage and integrity which the elder statesman epitomized.

“He was a man I didn’t meet so frequently. But the few times I met him, I truly fell in love with him because he was a man of strength on the inside.

“Though very humble, he was a man that was very courageous and spoke truth to power at all times. And those are the kind of people that can shape a nation and a community.

“A song writer said ‘when we are gone, we would only be remembered by the things we have done and I do know that he has impacted very strongly on our society, the Itsekiri nation and Delta state as a whole, because he was truly a leader.

“In the church, he played his role and rose to become a Papal Knight. Not so many people get to that level and I know that he was a very strong voice for the Itsekiri nation that we must continue to appreciate.

“He was a godly man, with godly integrity. Not the integrity now that appears to be on the face, his own was from the inside and it is something I believe and pray that many of our leaders should try to emulate.

“His role in the community was enormous. He served in various capacities, both as employment and appointment. But more importantly, as an elected legislator.

“He was a man who could speak his mind without fear. He was somebody who was not afraid to speak truth to power in this state hence, he could genuinely be called an elder statesman,” Okowa stated.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Peter Medugu in his sermon admonished Christians not to be afraid of death if they live right as death was a gateway to eternity.

The cleric said man should learn to live right and see life as a preparation for eternity.

While describing the late Jemide as a great community leader and an epitome of humility, the priest said man could accomplish anything with humility.

He commended the deceased for his humility and commitment to humanity and Christian values and urged the children to emulate and sustain the legacies of their late patriarch.

Jemide, an octogenarian lawyer and former member of House of Assembly in the defunct Bendel State, was a prominent Itsekiri leader of thought.

He was also a former Commissioner in the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC), representing Delta State.

He passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Warri, at 88.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro; former Governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Minister of Information, Professor Sam Oyovbaire, among others.