Governor of Delta State, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged public servants to make honesty and dedication to duty their guiding principle, in order to overcome the temptations of public office.

The governor gave the charge on Monday in Asaba while swearing in members of Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission, which has Mrs Cordelia Anyangwu as its Chairman.

The Commission which is saddled with the responsibility of managing the workforce of the State Assembly, also has as its members, Dr Philomena Onyearone, Chief Timothy Umukoro, Mrs Komboye Mowoe, Sunday Ebireri, Chief Innocent Okofu and Andrew Ukavwe.

Okowa who spoke through his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, emphasised that once leaders showed a good example through good leadership conduct, followers would be forced to adjust thereby improving productivity in the nation’s economy.

He said if discipline was entrenched in public office, some of the challenges of the country would become a thing of the past.

“This event is another step in our resolve to strengthen and reposition the administrative machinery of the State House of Assembly and other arms of government for optimum performance.

“Your appointment is no doubt, a recognition of your record of experience, hard work and contributions to the development of Delta State,” he said.

The governor urged the new chairman and members of the commission to see their appointment as a call to service and an opportunity to contribute to the growth and sustainable development of the State and its legislature.

“I urge all of you to be team players who should make honesty and dedication to duty your guiding principle, including leading the way of good conduct for other staff to follow by being disciplined, conscientious and punctual to work.

“I charge the newly inaugurated chairman and members of the commission to work assiduously to achieve desired objectives.

“The key responsibilities of the Commission include the appointment of staff to all offices of the State House of Assembly; to promote, transfer and confirm such appointments, including the discipline of erring officials.

“It is on record that the Executive and the Legislative arms of government in the State enjoy a good working relationship and State legislature has long been enjoying financial independence.

“The inauguration of the chairman and members of the assembly service commission will also enhance the administrative independence of the State legislature,” he said.

The governor commended public servants in the State for their continued loyalty, understanding and support and lauded the chairman and members of the immediate past commission for their services to the government and people of the state.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Anyangwu expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity given her and members of the commission to serve the state and thanked Governor Okowa for deeming them fit to serve.

“This is a position of trust and confidence. We assure you that we will carry out our activities diligently with absolute loyalty as our guiding principle and will do everything possible to move the Commission forward,” she said.