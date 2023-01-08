Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated business mogul and Chairman of Dewayles International Limited, Chief Victor Egukawhore on his 57th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa described the Enhwe-Isoko-born marine magnet as a consummate entrepreneur and philanthropist, whose benevolence has lifted many lives.

He said that the government and people of the state appreciated Egukawhore’s support and selfless contributions to humanity through his philanthropy and corporate social responsibility.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, brother and friend, High Chief Victor Egukawhore, on the joyous occasion of your 57th birth anniversary.

“You have created several jobs and provided many opportunities for our people to utilize their potential and earn a decent means of livelihood through your investments and philanthropy.

“Through your generosity and benevolence, you have continued to maintain a large, devoted and loyal followership that bestrode the entire Delta and Nigeria.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to grant you a life of more accomplishments as you strive to make life better for mankind,” Okowa added.