Okowa salutes Goodie Ibru at 80 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated elder statesman and former Chairman of Ikeja Hotels Plc, Mr Goodie Ibru, as he clocked 80 years.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday in Asaba, said Goodie Ibru, a quintessential administrator, pioneer President of The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), was a first-class business leader whose leadership credential was laudable and exemplary.

He described the octogenarian and former President of Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) as a colossus, who best rode Nigeria’s hospitality industry, and commended him for his giant strides in the sector which saw to the generation leading of direct and indirect employments for over 15,000 persons in the country at the time.

According to him, Ibru’s goodwill, strong convictions and unwavering commitment to humanity paved the way for his astonishing accomplishments in life.

Okowa said “as the last of the Ibru brothers, your life resonates of a man who saw opportunity, grabbed it and made a lot of fortune in providing hospitality service to the people of Nigeria and we salute you enough for your great deeds.

“As you join the octogenarian club, we thank you for your kind contributions to nation-building. It is my prayer that the good Lord will continue to uphold and guide you in all your endeavours.

“As you mark 80 years today, we celebrate you and all that you have accomplished through your humble beginnings, hardwork and service to humanity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with an elder statesman and investor per excellence, a perfect gentleman and a man of immense wisdom, Mr Goodie Minabo Ibru, as he celebrates his 80th birth anniversary.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind.”

