Okowa mourns Senator Patrick Osakwe 

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday commiserated with the family of Senator Patrick Osakwe, who died on Tuesday at the age of 73.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in a statement in Asaba, said the governor received with deep sadness, the death of the Septuagenarian politician who represented Delta North Senatorial District between 1999 and 2011.

He also extended his condolences to Ugiliamai community, Onitcha-Ukwuani clan and the entire Ndokwa nation over the loss of one of their pillars and elder statesman.

Okowa recalled that Senator Osakwe was a vocal voice in the Senate between 1999 and 2011 and contributed immensely to the establishment of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He also remarked that the deceased contributed meaningfully in the works of Senate Committees of Gas, Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Appropriation, Niger Delta and Senate Services where he served, and attracted some infrastructural development to Ndokwa land and the senatorial district.

He added that the late distinguished senator was a great man, who served his country and humanity with all his strength and talent, noting that he was a worthy leader in Anioma nation.

“We have lost a great leader and patriot whose contributions to the growth and development of Delta and Nigeria can best be described as inspirational and worthy of emulation.

“The late Senator Patrick Osakwe was a reputable lawyer, distinguished politician, lawmaker par excellence, elder statesman and astute businessman, and will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Delta and Nigeria.

“He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he affected in many ways.

“I, therefore, urge all who mourn the late Senator Osakwe to take solace in the fact that he lived a life of great accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with the family of the late distinguished Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe, the Ndokwa nation and Anioma people in general on the demise of their father and leader,” the governor said.

He prayed God to grant his immediate family the strength to bear the rather huge loss.