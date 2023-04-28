Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has condoled with the family of renowned historian, Prof. Obaro Ikime, who passed on Tuesday.

The late professor, who hailed from Erowha in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta reportedly died in Ibadan. He was 86.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said the historical world had lost an enigma whose works would continue to dominate the contemporary Nigerian history.

He described the passage of Ikime as a great loss to the country and the academia, and extolled him for his immense contributions to appropriation of scholarship in the country.

Okowa remarked that the late historian and prolific writer fought hard for the restoration of history into the educational curriculum of the country.

“The historical works of Professor Ikime, promoted Delta, Nigeria and Africa, hence his demise would be felt by many, who benefited immensely from his academic sojourn across the world.

“As a notable historian, Fellow and erstwhile President of the Historical Society of Nigeria, the late Prof. Ikime was a consummate patriot, an academic icon, a teacher par excellence and a global authority in history whose publications inspired deep thoughts, especially on social-economic and political themes.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Ikime family and the entire Isoko nation over the passing of renowned historian and academic giant, Emeritus Professor Obaro Ikime.

“He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he affected in many ways with his historical works,” he said.

Okowa urged all who mourn the demise of the late professor to take solace in the fact that he “remains alive through his published works”.

He prayed God to grant his immediate family, the Isoko nation and lovers of history, the strength to bear the irreparable loss, pointing out that his numerous achievements in the academia would continue to be remembered.