Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has condoled with the Okumagba family, the government and people of Warri South Local Government Area of the state on the passing of the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Sir Emmanuel Okumagba.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor noted that the late monarch was an influential leader who was committed to the development of his kingdom and beyond.

He remarked that the king led a good life and was a renowned politician and leader of thought before ascending the throne of his forefathers.

He expressed sadness that the monarch, a debonair gentleman who was a strong supporter of his administration in its developmental drives, joined his ancestors at a time his royal counselling was needed most.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Government and people of Warri South Local Government, the Okumagba family of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom over the passing of Sir Emmanuel Okumagba, Okumagba II.

“The late monarch’s two years reign was brief but recorded remarkable peace and tremendous development in his domain.

“He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity and development of the area and the entire Delta as a former politician,” Okowa stated.

He urged the family of the deceased royal father, friends, associates and the people of Okere-Urhobo to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life and impacted strongly on the society.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.