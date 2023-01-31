Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with the Duku royal family and the Effurun-Otor Kingdom on the passing of their monarch, King Duku II, the Orovworere of Effurun-Otor.

Duku II passed on shortly after celebrating his 70th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa also commiserated with the Urhobo nation and recalled that the late monarch was loved by his people and beyond.

He said “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a great king and an accomplished scholar, His Royal Majesty, King Duku II.

“He was a great patriot and leader whose demise leaves a huge leadership vacuum on the Effurun-Otor people whom he served as Orovworere of the kingdom for six years.

“King Duku II was renowned for his simplicity, competence, diligence and scholarly approach to issues and was the first Urhobo king to ban illegal collection of Development Levy at building sites in his domain.

“Under his six years reign, six towns were created, taking Effurun-Otor from a single town to a Kingdom with six villages with the historic completion and inauguration of the age-long Effurun-Otor-Ovwor-Olomu Bridge.

“His contributions to the growth and development of Effurun-Otor, Urhobo nation, Delta and Nigeria will remain very visible in generations to come,’’ he said.

The governor prayed to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family to bear the loss.