Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the Osadebay family and people of Asaba over passing of Mr Chike Osadebay.

The late Osadebay, son of late Premier of defunct Midwest Region, Chief Dennis Osadebay, was a member of the State House of Assembly in the defunct Bendel State, where he represented Oshimili Constituency. He was 70.

In the condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa expressed deep sadness over the incident, saying that it was a big loss to the family and the people of Asaba.

According to him, the passing of the PDP chieftain is a big blow to our party, his family and Asaba community, considering his invaluable contributions to the party’s victories in the state.

The governor described the late Osadebay as a fine gentleman who contributed to the growth and development of PDP and his community and local government area, and stated that he would be greatly missed by his political associates and others whose lives he touched.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of an astute politician and businessman of amiable personality.

“Hon. Chike Osadebay was a renowned party leader, with outstanding reach at the grassroots, and contributed his quota to the development of the state.

“The news of his death was disheartening for he was a valued asset to PDP in Delta and distinguished himself in the service of the party and his people.

“He contributed hugely to our party’s victories in several elections in Asaba and Oshimili South.”

Okowa prayed to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends to bear the loss.