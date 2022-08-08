Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has heaped praises on Nigerian sensation, Tobi Amusan for her giant strides at the ongoing commonwealth games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Tobi, who is a Nigerian track and field athlete, specializing in the 100 metres hurdles, scooped Gold on Sunday.

The 25-year-old clocked 12:30 seconds to set a new games record.

This is barely two weeks after the Ogun State-born Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold as she stormed to victory in the 100m hurdles in Oregon last month.

Reacting to Tobi’s feat on Sunday, Okowa said Nigeria is inspired by her achievement.

“The lady with the lightning feet, Tobi Amusan, has once again broken new records! I cannot emphasize how proud and inspired the entire nation is by Tobi’s achievements over the last few weeks.

“Great job Tobi,!” Okowa wrote on Facebook.