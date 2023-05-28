Okowa has more achievements than Wike – Ossai

Stanley Ugagbe May 28, 2023 0

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that his principal has more achievements than his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

Ossai made the remark in a post on Facebook yesterday.

He argued that Okowa’s 8-year spell as Delta’s number one man has impacted the State positively than what is obtainable in Rivers State under the leader of the disbanded G-5 Governors.

Without providing statistics, Ossai said the administration of the PDP’s Vice Presidential candidate in the keenly contested 2023 election has created over a million jobs.

He wrote:

Okowa performed more than Wike as Governor

The Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa administration has recorded visible achievements which are more than what the rivers state governor Nyeson Wike has achieved.

