Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, congratulated business mogul and politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 80th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said Nigeria’s political and business landscape was replete with the rich contributions of the octogenerian, who is a member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP.

He lauded the former presidential aspirant for his outstanding contributions to the nation’s political and socio-economic growth, noting that the legacies of the patriot would have good accommodation in Nigeria’s history.

According to him, Chief Iwuanyanwu remains one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s growth and democratic evolution through his celebral contributions in physical, political and sports development as well as his philanthropy.

Okowa pointed out that Iwuanyanwu would continue to be generously acknowledged for his enduring advocacy for good governance and most importantly, for the rights of poor citizens.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a respectable elder statesman and patriot, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 80th birth anniversary.

“Your family, friends and well-wishers have great cause to celebrate you, considering the distinguished life of dedicated service to God and humanity which you have lived over the years.

“As you mark this landmark anniversary, I felicitate with you and pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and more years of enduring fulfillment,” he stated.