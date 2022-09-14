Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, felicitated with the Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief Askia Ogieh, as he celebrates 60th birth anniversary.

He said that Askia had had outstanding service to the state having served as Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Council and Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Delta State Chapter.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa particularly extolled Askia as a quintessential politician and bridge-builder and for his strategic contributions to successes of PDP in the state.

He acknowledged Askia’s grassroots followership, remarking that the Uzere-born political tactician had brought his wealth of experience to bear on his office as pioneer Executive Director(Finance & Accounts) and currently Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC.

He expressed hope that the best was yet to come for the politician and astute public administrator as he joined the league of elders in mentoring the young generation of youths in politics and public service.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with an illustrious son of Delta, Chief Askia Ogieh, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

“As MD/CEO in DESOPADEC, you have contributed immensely to the rejuvenation of the interventionist agency for our oil-bearing communities.

“As a political ally, you were exceptionally committed to the course of my emergence as Governor and the successes of our administration,” the governor said.

He joined family, friends and associates in celebrating Askia, the quintessential gentleman, and prayed that the Almighty God would strengthen him and grant him good health in his continued service to the state and mankind.