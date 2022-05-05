Okowa hails Archbishop Odutemu at 50 

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Archbishop of Bendel Province of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu, on his 50th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor described Odutemu who is Chairman, Delta State Pilgrims Welfare Board, as a vibrant and fearful preacher of God’s word and outstanding administrator.

He said that the renowned cleric has through his teachings, engendered positive change in individuals, homes and the society.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious Deltan, a man of unassailable integrity and an epitome of humility, Most Rev’d Cyril Odiboroghene Odutemu, on his 50th birth anniversary.

He lauded Odutemu for his resounding intellect, great pastoral zeal and compassion, which he had used in preaching the word of faith towards repentance.

Okowa noted that Archbishop Odutemu had every cause to celebrate and thank God Almighty for His benevolence on the joyful occasion of a golden anniversary in his journey of life.

“Over the years, you have given yourself to the cause of service to God and humanity and for this, we owe you an enduring debt of gratitude.

“In a life that has seen you reach an enviable height of your episcopal career, there is great cause for you, members of your family, your many associates and well-wishers to thank God for His goodness upon you.

“As you deservedly celebrate this landmark anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and more years of happiness in His vineyard,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...