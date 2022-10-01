Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, will on October 11, 2022, be honoured with a national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said in a statement that the selection of the Governor for the award was conveyed in a letter by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

He said that the minister’s letter stated that approval for the award to be conferred on Okowa was given by Buhari, and that the ceremony would hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, at 9 a.m.

According to Ifeajika, the letter from Akume to the Governor stated that “ I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the conferment of the National Honour on you, in the rank of CON (Commander of the Order of the Niger)’’.

He said that the event would involve other recipients in various categories of national honours award, and that it was for 2022.