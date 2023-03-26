Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, on his conferment with award of Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, commended the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Igwe, the management and Governing Council of the University for honouring Uduaghan with the prestigious award.

He said that it was not surprising that UNN honoured the former governor considering his contributions to the growth and development of the university, especially his tenure as Governor of Delta.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate and rejoice with you, our dear leader and former Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, on your confernment with Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“As an administration we are extremely proud of this honour bestowed on you, particularly as we remember with gratitude, your administration’s donation of the Sociology Department building to the university in honour of an illustrious Deltan and first Students Union Government President, late Professor B.I.C. Ijomah.

“I, also on behalf of the state government, commend the management of UNN for finding you worthy of this prestigious honour.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with long life and good health to reap the fruit of your service to God and humanity,” Okowa stated.