Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Can Ifeanyi Okowa give Atiku a good run for PDP ticket?

Okowa Congratulates Atiku

Merit Ugolo

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over his victory at Saturday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Special National Convention held in Abuja.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, the Governor expressed confidence in Abubakar’s capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the party to accomplish its “Rescue Nigeria” agenda beginning from 2023.

He urged him to, as the face of the PDP in 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

The governor also changed all aspirants, who participated in all PDP”s primary elections across the country as well as the presidential, and leaders of the party, to close ranks and work for the victory of the party in the general elections.

According to him, if PDP is to win and rescue Nigerians from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, all hands must be on deck to achieve this mission.

“I congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party at the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries.

“Now, all former aspirants, leaders and all other stakeholders in our party must come together to liberate our citizens from the shackles of bad governance of APC and give them a better life and country,” he said.

Okowa, who was Chairman of Accreditation Committee of Convention, also congratulated National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other stakeholders of the party for conducting a peaceful and successful convention.

