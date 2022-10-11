Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with his Anambra counterpart, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, over Saturday’s boat mishap in the state, which claimed many lives.

Okowa’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba in which he mourned the tragic loss of lives occasioned by the rampaging flood in Anambra and parts of the country.

He urged the governor, people of the state, and particularly, the bereaved families and their communities to be consoled and strengthen in their current situations, assuring that God would assuage their pains.

The governor prayed that the Almighty God would help Nigeria in these trying times, and expressed optimism that God would avert disasters and unnecessary calamities in the country.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I sympathise with my brother Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and the families who lost loved ones to the boat mishap at Umunankwo community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

“At this moment of their grief we identify with them and urge them to seek God’s face in their present predicament as He alone is all-knowing.

“May He grant you all the fortitude to bear this huge loss and may the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace,” he stated.