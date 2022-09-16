Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent condolences to his Ondo State counterpart, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, on the death of his mother, Lady Grace Akeredolu.

Mrs Akeredolu reportedly died peacefully in her sleep on September 15, 2022 at 90.

Condoling with Akeredolu, the government and people of Ondo state, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Thursday, urged him and members of his family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life during which she made invaluable contributions to the course of humanity.

He paid glowing tribute to Lady Akeredolu for being a good mother and joined the family and people of Ondo State to mourn the departed matriarch of the Akeredolu family.

According to the governor, the family should be consoled in the fact that their mother lived to witness the successes of her children, including the emergence of Rotimi as governor.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved mother with sadness, but we are consoled by the fact that she lived a life of dedicated service God and humanity.

“Lady Evangelist Akeredolu was a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian and a devout Christian and would be missed by all those whose lives she affected in many ways.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you and the family the courage to bear the loss, and we also pray for the repose of the soul of your departed mother.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with you, my brother Governor, Chief Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on the demise of your beloved mother,” Okowa said.