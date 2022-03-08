Okowa assures women of more relevant skills empowerment

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has assured women and Deltans in general that he would continue to equip women, youths and all Deltans with relevant skills to develop and improve the standard of living of all Deltans, until he leaves office on May 29th 2023.

Okowa gave this reassurance yesterday when a group of women led by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development paid him a visit at Government House, Asaba as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebration .

The Governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt Hon Festus Ovie Agas expressed gratitude to the women for the show of solidarity and said that he was humbled by their visit, which he said would spur him to do more for the women, youths and all Deltans.

He noted that under his watch, the state had run an all inclusive government which was with out bias, even as he noted that women were well represented in the State Executive Council and in all tiers of government.

The governor also stated that over the years,in the wealth creation and empowerment programmes executed by the state, a certain percentage is allocated to women.

Earlier the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon Mrs Flora Alatan said that the women were in Government House to thank the governor for being the most gender friendly governor in Nigeria and also for changing the narrative of women in Delta State. She also said that women had not had it so good as they do right now in Delta State as there are currently 17 women as vice chairmen out of the 25 local governments in the State.