Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, who was arrested by security agencies in a church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA of Imo State, has been released unconditionally.

The 2019 governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA, did not spend a night in custody.

According to a release signed by Nwadike Chikezie, Special Adviser Media to Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, “I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.