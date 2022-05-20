Okori Blasts National Assembly for Worsening Situation in Nigeria

A senatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State says the National Assembly under the leadership of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabianila, is to be blamed for the mess Nigeria has found itself and not President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant, Inibehe Okori, who is seeking to represent Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom North West) in the Red Chamber of the country’s bicameral Legislature, says federal legislators have not been effective in handling the affairs of the country.

According to him, ethno-religious considerations, not patriotism, have been paramount in arriving at resolutions of the National Assembly, claiming that the Legislature has not been checkmating the perceived excesses of President Buhari.

Okori has however, explained why he is running for the Senate to represent Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in 2023, pointing out that his aspiration to represent the area is borne out of the desire to make laws for the smooth running of the country and the state in particular.

He was speaking while briefing his campaign team at Etim Ekpo, saying good laws promote good governance and peaceful coexistence, adding that anything contrary can only breed disunity.

The PDP chieftain said he will also ensure that his constituency and Akwa Ibom in general is empowered, adding, “the primary responsibility of a lawmaker is to make laws for the country. For things to go well in the country there must be good laws in place.

“My aspiration to contest is borne out of the need to make laws for the smooth running and good governance of our country Nigeria and Akwa Ibom in particular. I will also ensure that our people are empowered and not discriminated against in terms of employment and appointments”

Continuing, he said, “my mission is to inform you that I am running for the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to represen Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District. Most of you who are familiar with me know that this is not new terrain.

“You will recall that in 2014, I was in this mission, where I contested against the former governor of the State. I am sure most of you are in the picture.

“Today, I’m coming for consultation, just to inform you that I am running for that office. I have consulted all the ten local governments that make up the senatorial district”, he said.

