Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Direct-General of the World Trade Organisation, has been named among the Financial Times’ 25 most influential women of 2021.
Although the list is unranked, Financial Times said: “We put the list together in collaboration with FT journalists from dozens of international bureaus, former women of the year and readers like you.
“Across continents, industries and issues, all of these remarkable women have shaped this tumultuous year. Each of them is sure to help shape the better ones to come.”
See the list below:
1 – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Director-General, World Trade Organization
2 – Lina Khan
Chair, Federal Trade Commission
3 – Mary Barra
Chair and CEO, General Motors
4 – Gita Gopinath
Chief Economist, IMF
5 – Luiza Trajano
Businessperson and philanthropist
6 – Nancy Pelosi
Speaker, United States House of Representatives
7 – Mariam Al-Mahdi
Politician, Sudan
8 – Kate Bingham
Former Chair, UK Vaccine Taskforce
9 – Cathie Wood
Founder and CEO, Ark Investment Management
10- Rosalind Brewer
CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance
11- Tsai Ing-Wen
President, Taiwan
12 – Frances Haugen
Data scientist and whistleblower
13 – Naomi Osaka
Athlete
14 – Elisa Loncón Antileo
President, Chile’s Constitutional Convention
15 – Agnes Chow
Democracy activist
16 – Liz Cheney
Congresswoman, United States House of Representatives
17 – Vanessa Nakate
Justice advocate
18 – Sotooda Forotan
Student and activist
19 – Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Leader, Co-ordination Council of Belarus
20 – Chloé Zhao
Film-maker
21 – Sally Rooney
Author
22 – Shonda Rhimes
Television producer, screenwriter and author
23 – Scarlett Johansson
Actor
24 – Paula Rego
Artist
25 -Gabriela Hearst
Creative Director, Chloé; Founder and Creative Director, Gabriela Hearst
Leave a Reply