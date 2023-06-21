Okonjo-Iweala And Oye Promote Nigeria At Worldwide Congress

Today at the World Chambers Congress, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and Dele Oye, National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), will discuss Nigeria’s business opportunities with the international community.

From June 12 to 23, 2023, Geneva, Switzerland will host the congress, which is the greatest economic event for chambers and enterprises in the world.

The 13th edition of the Congress, with the theme “achieving peace and prosperity through multilateralism,” brings together economic actors, business leaders, and policymakers from around the world to discuss issues affecting global trade and business to help shape the economic agenda and investment flow.

Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, John W.H. Denton, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, are among the other speakers at the international forum.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

The nation’s non-oil export industry, which has enormous potential for economic growth and diversification, will be discussed by Oye, a highly accomplished attorney with more than 33 years of expertise in litigation and business transactions.

The head of NACCIMA, who is passionate about promoting trade and investment opportunities in Nigeria and Africa, will also be sharing perspectives on a variety of other industries that highlight Nigeria’s enormous potential, such as manufacturing, agriculture, the nation’s burgeoning creative industry, which has continued to gain international recognition, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Okonjo-Iweala, an economist and authority on international development, will provide priceless insights on global commerce by offering a thorough and in-depth perspective on the challenges and opportunities it presents.

She will also discuss the role of multilateralism in influencing the world economy and the WTO’s initiatives to resolve trade disputes, advance discussions, and encourage economic cooperation among its members.

Share this post