Path The News Chronicle » Business » Okonjo-Iweala And Aig-Imoukhuede Form Business Advisory Committees To Promote Commerce

Okonjo-Iweala And Aig-Imoukhuede Form Business Advisory Committees To Promote Commerce

Kings Nwachukwu June 23, 2023 0
Business Advisory Committees

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), has announced the formation of two business advisory committees, one made up of influential corporate leaders and the other of well-known members of civil society.

The formation of these organizations intends to increase her involvement with businesses and civil society around the globe and will offer a casual forum for viewpoint-exchange and dialogues with important stakeholders.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the founder and chairman of Coronation Capital Limited, will oversee operations alongside Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, John Denton, group chairman of Standard Chartered, José Vials, and six other individuals.

The main goal of the corporate and civil society advisory committees is to provide Okonj-Iweala with a forum for both organizations to discuss their viewpoints and insights on pertinent international trade issues. Both teams should get together multiple times a year.

According to Okonjo-Iweala, she organizes the groups in acknowledgment of the value of interacting with the business world and civil society. “Throughout my interactions with these groups, I noticed a great desire to exchange viewpoints on how trade and trade regulations affect their people. By forming the advisory groups, I hope to make such discussions more frequent.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

”The formation of these groups builds on past practice and the WTO’s experience with bringing diverse stakeholders perspectives to the trade debate.”

Both groups’ make-up accounts for gender balance, sectoral variety, and geographic diversity.

The Executive-Director of Afrodad, Jason Braganza, the Director-General of Consumers International, Helena Leurent, the President of the International Trade Union Confederation, Gladys Martnez, the Executive-Director of the Interamerican Association for Environmental Defense, Akiko Gono, and six other individuals make up the Civil Society Advisory Group.

The Business Advisory Committees will convene on July 4, 2023, while the Civil Society Advisory Group just finished its first meeting yesterday.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Paris Summit

Paris Summit: Commonwealth and OIF stress need for Vulnerability Index

Adams Peter June 23, 2023 0
NCC

NCC Wants Action Against N12.5 Billion In Financial Offenses

TNC Reporter June 23, 2023 0
WTO And NACCIMA

WTO And NACCIMA Discuss A Collaboration To Advance Trade And The Private Sector

Ken Ibenne June 23, 2023 0
high exchange rate

I&E Window witnesses record-high exchange rate of N815/$1

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 22, 2023 0
Naira Drops

Naira Drops To N763.17 Per $1 In I&E And N785 Per $1 In P2P

Kings Nwachukwu June 22, 2023 0
Invest Money In Stocks

The Nigerian Exchange Increases By 0.36 Percent As Traders Invest Money In Stocks

Iken June 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Badagry Slave Route

The Geography of Nigeria (II): Notable Historical Landmarks

Esther Salami June 23, 2023 0
Chelsea Sign Nicolas

Chelsea Sign Nicolas Jackson From Villarreal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 23, 2023 0
Tinubu’s academic records

PDP presents Tinubu’s academic records, Guinea passport, others at tribunal

Kunle Dada June 23, 2023 0
Court halts Bauchi NUJ

High Court halts Bauchi NUJ From Conducting Election

Kunle Dada June 23, 2023 0
Simi as a mother

Simi discusses her two-year journey as a mother

Augustina John June 23, 2023 0