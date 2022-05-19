Okon, Ex-Udom’s Commissioner Promises to Make Akwa Ibom More Prosperous if He Becomes Governor

Akwa Ibom State 2023 governorship aspirant, Akan Okon, says he is determined to make the state prosperous with enduring legacies.

Okon was speaking at Nsit Atai during a consultative visit to the chapter leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and statutory delegates.

The former commissioner assured that his administration, if elected as the next governor of the state, will embark on completing the projects initiated by Governor Udom Emmanuel, especially the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

According to him, it was during his tenure as the commissioner overseeing the Ibom Deep Seaport that the Federal Executive Council approved the commencement of work for the first phase of the Seaport within eleven months.

He said the Seaport when completed will create massive employment for the people of the State; and charged the people to take advantage of the prevailing opportunity and equip themselves with the relevant skills and techniques needed for the successful operation of the Seaport.

Okon promised that his administration will train citizens on different fields of endeavour including oil and gas, maritime and other related skills needed in the maritime sector for a successful takeoff of the Seaport in the state.

Chapter Chairman of the party, Abasiakan Eshiet, in his remarks acknowledged the developmental effort of Akan Okon most especially in working with Governor Udom Emmanuel to interpret the completion agenda.

He however assured that the governorship aspirant’s good work will speak for him in his pursuit of his governorship aspiration.

In a related development, Okon has promised Uruan Local Government Area will form an integral part of his administration and will witness infrastructural development that will arrest most of the socio-economic problems faced by the people.

He made this declaration when the One with God Campaign Organisation consulted the People’s Democratic Party Uruan Local Government Chapter at the Party Secretariat, Idu Uruan.

Okon underlined that Uruan Local Government Area being situated in the heart of Uyo will also become an industrial hub to aid and expand the industrial base and investment beyond what the present administration has done in the area of industrialization.

“We will expand the scope of our industrial base and investment beyond what the current administration has done. We have identified greater opportunities in aviation, maritime, information and communication technology, real estate, food technology, and medical technology.

“We will fund research institutions to support the industrial sector. The projection here is to drive the growth of investments by the private sector (both domestic and foreign) and optimally utilise our labour, raw materials and other domestic inputs that will expand the productivity of our economy.

“The plans for science and industrial parks, which have the potential of ensuring the diversification of the economy of our State and reducing poverty, will be actualized,” Okon pledged..

Responding on behalf of the delegates, Sabastian Nkanga, the PDP Chapter Chairman of Uruan Local Government Area expressed satisfaction towards the intention of Okon to run for the office of Governor which according to him the people are in anticipation.

Nkanga described Okon as a man who is well vested with the leadership techniques and qualities needed to lead the people of Akwa Ibom to the zenith

