Former Super Eagles midfielder and captain Jay Jay Okocha has tipped the Napoli Talisman for the African player of the year award. In Okocha’s interview with Punch in Lagos, he believes the Nigerian forward’s prowess can guide him towards winning the most prestigious individual award in Africa.

The 24-year-old was voted Serie A player of the month following his resplendent streak of goal scoring and fine form. He scored 5 goals in January and has scored the most goals this year, more than any player in Europe’s top5 league.

Osimhen has scored 17 Serie A goals and leads the top scorer chart by 5 goals above Nigerian compatriot Ademola Lookman.

Despite not playing in just concluding AFCON and World Cup, Okocha believes Osimhen form this season should be enough to land him the Africa player of the year award.

“Yes definitely, I think he is the best player in Africa right now, and I have no doubt that he is a very strong contender for that award,” Okocha told The Punch in Lagos on Thursday.

“Osimhen is hungry to score goals and shoots smartly when he playing. It’s not something that you can learn, it comes naturally, maybe when you grow on in this side of the world, you learn on the streets how to fetch for yourself.

“You can see in Osimhen’s eyes the hunger for success and I think that is what is driving him.”

Osihmen will have to compete with Achraf Hakimi and Ziyech from Morocco, Riyad Marhez of Algeria, and others.

11 total views, 11 views today