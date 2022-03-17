Ojukwo’s Wife Beats Obiano’s Wife At Anambra Gov, Soludo’s Swearing In

A serious fight on Thursday ensued at the swearing in ceremony of the new governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, between Lady Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the out-gone governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.

All was going well at the event held at the State Government House, Awka, where the governor was being sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, when the former governor’s wife stepped into the arena stealthily.

She had first sat with the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Uche Okafor before walking briskly to where Lady Bianca was seated.

Mrs Obiano was said to have queried why Lady Bianca decided to attend the swearing in ceremony despite all her vituperations against the APGA and the outgone governor.

Bianca who appeared undisturbed by the former governor’s wife’s actions, was however moved to action when she (Obiano’s wife) called her a bitch.

“She immediately slapped the governor’s wife and held her wig, partially pulling it off her head, before security men and other guests at the event intervened.

Governor Obiano who sat few seats away and observed all that happened, was seen chiding his wife for the repulsive action, while maintaining a straight face.

Almost immediately, he took salute from the newly sworn-in governor and was escorted out of the government house.

Some guests at the ceremony immediately began to take their leave as the whole event turned rowdy.

Some blamed the former governor’s wife for acting so rashly, walking up to Bianca’s seat, while others argued that Bianca should have kept quiet despite the obvious provocation from the former governor’s wife.

Meanwhile, Anambra Governor, Professor Soludo has apologized for the whole episode, which he described as breach of protocol at his inauguration.

In a statement issued by the Head of his Media Team, Joe Anatune apologized to all Anambra people, friends and guests who attended his inauguration this morning as the Anambra State governor for the breach of protocol.

“The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship.

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development,” the statement said.