A data that indicated US petroleum stocks declined more than anticipated was overshadowed by the recession, which caused the oil market to decline by about 4% on Wednesday, compounding the severe losses from the previous day.

The price of Brent crude decreased by $3.08, or 3.8%, to end at $77.69 per barrel, while the price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by $2.77, or 3.6%, to settle at $74.30 per barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported an inventory draw of 5.1 million barrels for the week ending April 21 compared to another draw of 4.6 million barrels for the previous week and an estimated 6-million-barrel inventory decline for the week ending April 21.

For the week ending April 21, the EIA also saw a drop in gasoline stockpiles and a smaller fall in middle distillate inventories.

However, the market experienced selloffs as recession worries persisted in the largest economy in the world, the US, as a result of subpar consumer data and a financial crisis.

Investors are also worried that possible interest rate increases by central banks to combat inflation could stifle economic development and reduce energy demand in the US, the UK, and Europe.

At their upcoming meetings, the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank are all anticipated to hike interest rates.

Since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and producer-allies, OPEC+, agreed in early April an additional output decrease through the end of the year, oil prices have lost all of their gains.

Alexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia, stated on Wednesday that OPEC+ continues to be a useful tool for coordinating on international oil markets.

Mr. Novak claimed that instead of controlling oil prices, the organization kept a careful eye on the equilibrium between supply and demand.

“We do not say that we regulate prices. It is very important that we are talking about the need for a balance of interests between exporters and consumers,” Mr Novak said.

He added that about a third of Russia’s gas supplies to the European Union have been cut off, and that about 20% of Russia’s total oil exports have been diverted from Europe to other markets, primarily India and China.