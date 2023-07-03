Path The News Chronicle » News » Oil Marketers Set to Slash Fuel Price 

Oil Marketers Set to Slash Fuel Price 

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 3, 2023 0

Major oil marketers in Nigeria are expected to import large quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, which will result in a significant reduction in pump prices.

Independent dealers have indicated that the fuel will arrive in the country next week, bringing hope for a decrease in commodity costs.

Furthermore, crude oil refiners are currently providing refined petroleum products on credit to Nigerian dealers due to the recent unification of the country’s exchange rate.

This positive development has boosted the confidence of industry players.

In response to these developments, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has pledged to compete with the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in the importation of petrol.

Their aim is to further drive down the price of PMS, benefitting consumers across the country.

Clement Isong, the Executive Secretary of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, disclosed that the imported products from major marketers are expected to arrive in Nigeria starting from July.

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Although some of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s vessels are still en route to the country, Isong reassured the public that significant fuel imports have already taken place to prevent any shortages.

He emphasized that the country will not run out of supply.

Consumers have the option to purchase from NNPCL ex-depots or consider importing from Europe or other locations.

The decision ultimately depends on comparing prices and ensuring competitiveness.

Isong encouraged industry players to make careful calculations to determine the most efficient approach.

Only when the product is in their tanks will they truly experience the impact and understand the competitiveness of their pricing strategies.

By continuously refining their processes, they can improve their efficiency and effectiveness in the market.

The anticipated influx of imported petrol from major oil marketers signifies a positive turn for Nigeria’s fuel market.

Consumers can expect reduced pump prices, thanks to the increased availability and competition among different market players.

The recent provision of refined petroleum products on credit by crude oil refiners is an encouraging step, reflecting the growing confidence in the country’s unified exchange rate.

This development is expected to create a more stable and favorable environment for fuel importation and distribution.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

PSC to pay rtd AIG Mbu

Court mandates PSC to pay rtd AIG Mbu N40m damages

Kunle Dada July 3, 2023 0
Fake Jamb Score

Soludo Declares Stand on Fake Jamb Score Controversy

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 3, 2023 0
mayor marries crocodile

Mexican Mayor weds Crocodile

Esther Salami July 3, 2023 0
Nmesoma Ejikeme's Data

JAMB Goofed By Sharing Nmesoma Ejikeme’s Data, She’s A Minor — Group 

Adams Peter July 3, 2023 0
Anambra ICT Agency

Anambra ICT Agency Explores Alliance to Generate Data for Soludo’s Health, Social Services Agenda

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 3, 2023 0

Ex President Buhari’s Minister Gets Juicy Job With World Bank

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Marcelo Brozovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo At Saudi Pro League Side Al-Nassr

Ken Ibenne July 3, 2023 0

BREAKING: Steven Gerrard Named Manager Of Saudi Pro League Side Al-Ettifaq

Iken July 3, 2023 0
Victoria Amelina

Award-winning Ukrainian Writer, Amelina dies from Injuries: The Tragedy of War

Esther Salami July 3, 2023 0

Brighton shows interest in Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey

Oladimeji Adeoye July 3, 2023 0
Police prosecute man

Police prosecute man for allegedly assaulting woman with broken bottle

Kunle Dada July 3, 2023 0