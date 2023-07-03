Oil Marketers Set to Slash Fuel Price 

Major oil marketers in Nigeria are expected to import large quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, which will result in a significant reduction in pump prices.

Independent dealers have indicated that the fuel will arrive in the country next week, bringing hope for a decrease in commodity costs.

Furthermore, crude oil refiners are currently providing refined petroleum products on credit to Nigerian dealers due to the recent unification of the country’s exchange rate.

This positive development has boosted the confidence of industry players.

In response to these developments, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has pledged to compete with the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in the importation of petrol.

Their aim is to further drive down the price of PMS, benefitting consumers across the country.

Clement Isong, the Executive Secretary of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, disclosed that the imported products from major marketers are expected to arrive in Nigeria starting from July.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Although some of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s vessels are still en route to the country, Isong reassured the public that significant fuel imports have already taken place to prevent any shortages.

He emphasized that the country will not run out of supply.

Consumers have the option to purchase from NNPCL ex-depots or consider importing from Europe or other locations.

The decision ultimately depends on comparing prices and ensuring competitiveness.

Isong encouraged industry players to make careful calculations to determine the most efficient approach.

Only when the product is in their tanks will they truly experience the impact and understand the competitiveness of their pricing strategies.

By continuously refining their processes, they can improve their efficiency and effectiveness in the market.

The anticipated influx of imported petrol from major oil marketers signifies a positive turn for Nigeria’s fuel market.

Consumers can expect reduced pump prices, thanks to the increased availability and competition among different market players.

The recent provision of refined petroleum products on credit by crude oil refiners is an encouraging step, reflecting the growing confidence in the country’s unified exchange rate.

This development is expected to create a more stable and favorable environment for fuel importation and distribution.

Share this post