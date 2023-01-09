No matter how transparent the process of governance has been in Nigeria at any point in time, some things have still proven difficult.

To those outside the corridors of power,or outsiders to Nigeria’s ponderous bureaucracy, knowing enough has been almost impossible.

Yet, in spite of this handicap, and quite in defiance of it, the business of governance in Nigeria has been one marked by curious events.

Many of those who occupy the corridors of power in Nigeria are people who have never been comfortable with democracy.

These people have only had to put up with it because Nigerians have repeatedly stressed that they won’t take anything else at this point.

Yet, every now and then,a slip or two here and there gives the peculiar discomfort of such people with democracy away.

There is a lot one has to put up with in Nigeria especially when one finds themselves in the firing line of public office.

For his Royal Majesty Dr. Ado Ibrahim who as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland is the paramount ruler of Ebiraland in Kogi State, that realization is dawning afresh.

A query letter recently made public seemed to spell trouble for him for allegedly shunning the recent visit of the President to the State.

By the letter, the Ohinoyi by refusing to join in welcoming the President, displayed insubordination and disloyalty.

The letter’s grave tone continued when the Ohinoyi was accused of disrespect to the office of the governor and President

In the letter, the Ohinoyi was also accused of acts capable of bringing Kogi State and the entire Ebiraland to disrepute.

Perhaps,the gravest allegation in the letter was that the Ohinoyi’s actions portended grave danger to the security of the state.

If only one did not know that in this season of elections,words are particularly measured for effect and efficacy.

If only one did not know that in this season of political desperation, those privileged by power go out of their way to seek political scapegoats.

An alarming explosion had rocked the palace of the revered Kogi royal father on the very day the president was scheduled to visit.

The explosion which damaged parts of the palace also killed four persons and left two others injured while spreading panic around the state.

The Ohinoyi was said to have been subtly prevented from accessing the president visited.

He was apparently represented. But he has come out to state clearly that he did not authorize anyone to represent him.

The explosion happened in Okene which is also the hometown of the Kogi State Governor where the President visited.

Till date reports have it that the governor is yet to reach out to the Ohinoyi over the explosion.

Instead, there is a query letter dripping with weighty allegations and draped in no little mischief. It surely appears that there is more.

As Nigeria has sadly continued to become that country where values have increasingly become negotiable, any including victimization goes.

Political differences are increasingly settled using whatever means is handy and increasingly those who take a position come to peril.

While the Ohinoyi scripts his reply to the query which may be the prelude to a drawn out witch-hunt over political differences, more may come.

However, those who use the instruments of state to push personal vendetta can learn from history about the transience of power.

Kene Obiezu,

Twitter: @kenobiezu