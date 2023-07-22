Ohanaeze Youths Blast Group over Unfounded Allegations against Senator Nwoko

The Youth Wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has frowned at what it called fictitous and baseless piece of propaganda by one Nwankwo T. Nwaezeigwe, against the person of Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The said Nwaezeigwe, a self-acclaimed leader of a group, ‘International Coalition Against Christian Genocide in Nigeria,’ had accused Nwoko of pursuing an Islamization agenda in his senatorial zone, among other unfounded claims.

But in a statement, the Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, Mazi Chike Art Adiele, described the claims as baseless and a fabrication that has no truth in it.

“Ordinarily, we the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide would have ignored the senseless speculations of the ‘educated Ignoramus’, but for the records and the innocent reading public, we deem it necessary to use this medium to encourage the personality of Sen. Prince Nwoko (Ebube Anioma), who also doubles as a Paramount Stakeholder of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide in Anioma.

“The Prince of Ugboko Kingdom, a business Lawyer of repute and a devoted philanthropist committed to Human and community Development, is one choice God graciously granted the people of Delta North, and a rare gift to the Igbo Nation, especially in the present.

“It is noteworthy that the foremost University of Sports, Technology and Arts(STARS University) in the Sub-Saharan is located in Anioma, Delta State Nigeria; conceived and projected by Senator Nwoko.

“This university is unique, as it is anchored on its multi-discipline concept, prominent amongst which is offering professional first degree certificates courses in sports related fields, a privilege hitherto enjoyed in the United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Bulgaria and other developed countries around the world,” he said.

Adiele went further; “Ever before the Struggle for emancipation of Delta North Senatorial Zone, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation had selflessly launched the “KICK MALARIA OUT OF AFRICA” project, with the goal to accelerate towards the attainment of malaria free Nigeria and adopt the same model in other African Countries, through investment and support to efforts of malaria vaccine development.

“We also wish to commend the People’s Senator for the N50,000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) grant to every higher institution in Delta North Senatorial District for businesses and other development activities of the students and youths of Anioma.”

The Ohaneze Youth Wing Publicity Secretary emphasized that the statement was to encourage Sen. Nwoko to continue on the development and leadership trajectory; and to assure him of the undiluted support and solidarity of the Igbo Youths Worldwide.

“In conclusion, we call on other opinion leaders of Igbo extraction ranging from Political Giants, Captains of Industries, Technocrats and Diplomats; to eschew Envy, foster Unity and project Peace, Stability and Security in Ala Igbo and Nigeria at Large.

“We also admonish mischief makers to consider a rethink and desist from unhealthy propaganda that has really kept us down as a people; or be ready to face the music as we, the Igbo Youths, shall no longer fold our arms and watch such irresponsibility erode our blessed Nation,” he said.