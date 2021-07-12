Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Fair Trial For Nnamdi Kanu, Mobilizes Legal Team

102 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 12, 2021
Enugu – The National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Apex Igbo Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for fair trial for the re-arrested leader of secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
The call was contained in a communique issued on Sunday following a NEC meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, held at Ohaneze National Secretariat in Enugu on Saturday.
The communique signed by the Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, said at the meeting, current local and national issues were discussed and certain resolutions reached.
One of such resolutions include the call on the Federal Government to ensure that the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is conducted within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices.
“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has observed with keen interest the recent re-arraignment and consequent trial of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“In as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not averse to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we however submit that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices.
“As part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have constituted a legal team, led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo Leaders, to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial,” the communique said.
Ohaneze expressed strong support for the stand taken by the Southern Governors Forum on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of the President of Nigeria to the South in 2023.
It also rallied support for the proposed 5% share of the Petroleum Industries Bill (PIB) for the host communities.
The group said it “identifies with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalization, menace of the Fulani herdsmen, etc; but do not support the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country.
“We therefore urge the youths to be law abiding and sheath their sword as the South East leaders and stakeholders address these our collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations.
“We therefore urge Ndigbo particularly the youths, to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise seriously, as this is the only means that guarantees effective participation in Nigerian politics and a sine qua non to achieving our goals and aspirations in the Nigeria project.”
