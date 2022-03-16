Ohanaeze Cautions PDP Chief on Ebonyi Crisis

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is warning against any actions or pronouncements that are capable of inciting or provoking a crisis in any part of Eastern Nigeria. According to it, ‘’such must be resisted and avoided especially now that there are insecurity challenges in the zone.’’

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group is cautioning the member representing Afikpo North and South in the House of Representatives, Idu Igariwey, who was appointed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to take over from Governor Dave Umahi following a recent court pronouncement that sacked him as governor.

The group’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement says Ohanaeze Ndigbo cautioned Igariwey to resist the temptation to invade Ebonyi State with recent pronouncements that he is now the Governor of Ebonyi State.

Ohanaeze warned that it will sanction anyone who offers himself as a willing tool for the enemies to use, in the declaration of political war, capable of derailing governance and institutionalising violence and chaos in the Ebonyi state.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group called for all parties to exhaust all legal corridors and avenues provided by the Nigerian Constitution for the resolution of the Ebonyi imbroglio and leadership crisis.

“We are aware of different Court pronouncements on Ebonyi matter and the appeal of the Abuja court judgement by the Governor David Umahi in the appeal Court.

“We urge all parties involved to be patient and allow the laws of the land take their course, and those who have decided to become Nigeria’s version of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has decided to invade Ebonyi will be sanctioned according to Igbo customs and traditions,” Ohanaeze said.

It also said that it is aware of the fact that all Presidential hopefuls from the South-East have been subjected to all forms of blackmail, which hunting and intimidation using the locals to prosecute these rogue operations and political War.

“Our suspicion has been reinforced by the recent pronouncement by Hon Idu Igariwey that he is now Governor of Ebonyi when he’s aware of the Ebonyi High Court judgement on why Governor Umahi should stay and also the appeal of the Abuja High Court judgement sacking him.

“We have observed that in all the South-East states, where most of the Presidential hopefuls are facing one form of temporary challenge in a bid to either distract or force them to quit the 2023 presidential race.

“The recent happening in Ebonyi is not an exception, Governor Umahi’s trials is a distraction to make him quit the 2023 race and concentrate on the Ebonyi state or if he continues, he might be taught a political lesson in a language that he will understand.