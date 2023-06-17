Ogunewe: Another Obi

Imolites in months to come will go to the polls. It is becoming clearer where the movement is headed and the reason why the spirit, the zeo of the Obident movement will navigate to.

It is no more rocket science that Obident movement isn’t a party structure. More of a spirit and brand driven structure that represents nothing but morals , values , integrity, equity and fairness.

The Presidential petition tribunal going on and the mind blowing evidences from Labour Party are impact of the movement that took everybody by surprise , changing the optics of Nigeria political consciousness and handing the baton of leadership to the masses.

Never in the history of Nigeria presidential election petition have Nigerian been this conscious, following the event with passion, zeal and enthusiasm. The owned it , it is their project and brand. It wasn’t about labour party. The party was just a channel. It was about something and somebody that stood out and became the love song of all; even his haters still sing it in their closest.

For the first time labour party has quite a commendable number of law makers. It wasn’t about labour as a party. It was about a movement propelled by a person and energised by one man, Obi!

Today that channel upon which this movement was anchored on has been compromised and battered expecially in Imo State, but the movement and the spirit behind it still rage, raving , looking for the next good driver to zoom off with.

That vehicle is AA and the driver is Jack. AA isn’t the choice because it is a great and indomitable party. No! It was chosen because of the new driver who has been found worthy to engage the pedal gas.

We have seen the brand and qualities of those jostling for the Douglas House. We have seen and assessed their past and the present, the conclusion that stires at us about their future scares.

Imo State has been held hostage just like Nigeria by rouges and criminals. Raped and beaten, left to bleed in silence helplessly.

What Imo State needs now is the kind of Obi , his specie with little or no baggage pulling and dragging him, whose cardboard is free from cockcroches and whose hands are not soiled with corruption.

Imolites need no saint or angel to rule them. They need and desire to be ruled by someone with a conscience. Someone who is not a carrier politician , playing politics with life and properties without scruple. Imolites need a technocrat with depth, sagacity and special knowledge on the art of war to difuse and disengage any act of socio economic and political gorilla warfares.

Jack isn’t a political merchant, he is a seasoned military diplomat! He isn’t a hustler, feeding fat from the pains and woes of innocent people under the guise of politics, he is a technocrat, whose vision for Imo State isn’t transactional but altruistic and progressive.

Like Samuel in the bible, Jack stands before Imolites and said to them” Here I stand. Testify against me in the presence of the LORD and his anointed. Whose ox have I taken? Whose donkey have I taken? Whom have I cheated? Whom have I oppressed? From whose hand have I accepted a bribe to make me shut my eyes? If I have done any of these things, I will make it right.”1 Sam 12.3

Obi did same, not even an iota of accusation was against him, however hard they tried. Ogunewe Jack Lincoln has done the same. Let other candidates do same, the kind of pebbles and arrows that would be thrown at them will be deadly.

We are Obident! We are a movement! We are party-less! Virtue, integrity, competence, morals, sincerity and vision driven, our structure!!. Rogues and Ndi Aka na akpa our sourness!

OBI-DIENT movement isn’t labour! Labour isn’t Obident. We know who we are! We are different!

Jarlath Uche Opara

