Ogun tribunal admits PDP witness’s video as exhibit

The Ogun State election petition tribunal on Thursday ruled on the admissibility of a video evidence tendered by a star witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunkanmi Oyejide.

Lawyers on Wednesday had engaged in serious arguments when Oyejide tendered the video evidence in the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu is challenging the March 18 governorship election that returned Governor Dapo Abiodun as the winner.

Having called over 90 regular witnesses, Chris Uche, counsel to the petitioner, called Oyejide, as one of his star witnesses.

Arguments ensued when the said star witness tendered a video evidence of thugs disrupting voting in Ogun and document translating words in the video from Yoruba to English Language.

Remi Olatubora, counsel to INEC; Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, counsel to Abiodun and Onyechi Ikpeazu of the APC in their separate submissions had kicked against the video evidence, asking the tribunal not to admit same.

Olatubora expressed dissatisfaction with the video and tagged it cancerous. He pleaded the court not to admit into evidence.

The PDP lawyer maintained that the respondents ought to reserve their objections till final addresses as stated in the prehearing report.

He urged the court to discountenance the objections of the respondents and admit the video evidence, which was to be played in court.

As the court resumed on Thursday morning, the panel said the video evidence would be admitted as it found strength in the submissions of the petitioners.

The video was thereafter played in court as permitted by the tribunal.