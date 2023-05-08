Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared cultism an act of terrorism in the state.

The governor made the declaration at the Akarigbo’s Palace in Sagamu during a stakeholder’s security meeting on Friday, May 5.

“I am declaring cult members, cult activities here as an act of terrorism. I am taking these as a test of this administration’s will.

“I have sounded a note of warning in times past, I am resounding a fresh note of warning to all cult members, to their parents, to their landlords, to their sponsors.

From today, we are considering cult members and other criminals as saboteurs to the economy of not just this local government, this town, but this state.

“We will consider them as terrorists, I will deal with them as such.

“I have instructed our law enforcement agencies to smoke these people out.

“I have told the Commissioner of Police that he has no other job until every single member of this cult is found out.

“Reports show that there has been a prevalence of cult activities in Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Sagamu, Ikenne, Odogbolu, particularly, we have been dealing with these issues over time, but in the last few weeks, we have begun to see an upsurge in the cases of inter-cultist rivalry that had resulted in clashes and killings of innocent people,” he said.

The Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi in his remarks, said, “We cannot continue to accommodate violence in this town, it is unacceptable. What is happening now is not in our culture and it is not in our interest. We have co-existed as brothers and sisters for a long time. It is time for parents and guardians to talk to their sons and daughters. Together, we shall overcome these trying times.