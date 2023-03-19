Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly referred to as Amotekun Corps, have arrested one Daniel Chigozie for allegedly selling his son to three different buyers in Ogun State.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state, David Akinremi, disclosed that the Corps got intelligence that Chigozie, a 30-year-old, had sold his nine-month-old son, Daniel Chinonye Darlington, to three different buyers at different locations in Sango, Meiran and Apapa area of Lagos.

It was gathered that he was said to have sold the baby for N150,000, N400,000 and N700,000 respectively to unknown buyers between August 2022 and February 2023.

The suspect in his statement confessed to the crime and he is being processed to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for a follow-up investigation to recover the child and prosecution,” Akinremi said.

Akinremi added that investigations by the corps revealed Chigozie had devised a means through which the son was retrieved from each of the buyers after each sale until he sold him to the last buyer, identified as Dr. Nosa, in Apapa.